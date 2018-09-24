  • Deputies issue warning concerning phone scam in Mississippi

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    The DeSoto County Sheriff's department would like to warn the Mid-South about a phone scam in the area.

    Deputies told FOX13 they will never ask for money over the phone.

    If you have any questions about this scam, please go to the DeSoto County Sheriff's department at 3091 Industrial Dr. West in Hernando, Mississippi.

    The actual DCSD phone number is 662-469-8027.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories