Deputies: Local man arrested, accused of secretly filming at least one person

CROSS, Co. - A man was arrested after being accused of secretly video taping at least one person in Arkansas.
A person contacted deputies from the Cross County Sheriff's Office on April 6 and told police they had been secretly video taped without their consent, according to a release from officials.
While detectives began working the case, officials said they had probable cause that Kevin Hodge, 44, was responsible and developed a search warrant on his home.
On April 9, Cross County deputies and detectives searched Hodges' residence and found a recording device and several electronic items.
Deputies also discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside Hodges' home.
Hodge was arrested on eight counts of video voyeurism and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Hodges' bond is set at $20,000.
Investigators did not disclose where the alleged recordings took place or how many people were recorded.
