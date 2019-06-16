Deputies respond to water rescue at Wolf River

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County deputies responded to a water rescue on Wolf River Saturday night.
SCSO responded to the call shortly before 9 pm.
Investigators told FOX13 two kayakers phoned 911 after their watercraft capsized.
Emergency personnel responded and safely coached the kayakers back to the bank.
Officials said the kayakers suffered minor injuries.
SCSO responded to a water rescue call shortly before 9 pm this evening on the Wolf River. A pair of distressed kayakers phoned 911 after their watercraft capsized. Emergency personnel responded and safely coached the kayakers to the bank. They appeared to suffer minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/9Sa9ZO8EXg— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 16, 2019
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}