  • Deputies respond to water rescue at Wolf River

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County deputies responded to a water rescue on Wolf River Saturday night.

    SCSO responded to the call shortly before 9 pm.

    Investigators told FOX13 two kayakers phoned 911 after their watercraft capsized.

    Emergency personnel responded and safely coached the kayakers back to the bank.

    Officials said the kayakers suffered minor injuries.

