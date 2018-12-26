Deputies search for escaped inmate on the run in Arkansas

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. - Arkansas investigators are searching for an escaped inmate in St. Francis County.
Officers said Paul McGee, 29, escaped from the St. Francis County jail on Christmas Eve.
McGee was in jail on forgery 1st degree, residential burglary, criminal mischief 1st degree, and theft of property charges.
The escaped inmate is a white male, 6'0", weighs 270 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.
If you have any information on this case, please contact the St. Francis County Jail at 870-633-2611.
