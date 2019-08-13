  • Deputies searching for Cordova mother that's been missing for 2 months

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies need your help searching for a missing Cordova mother. Shelby County deputies are looking for Taquila Hayes, 41.

    Officials said she has been missing for more than two months. She was last seen at her home on Starcross Drive in Cordova.

    Taquila's mother said the last time she spoke to her, she was planning to attend a family member's graduation in Yazoo City, Mississippi.

    "The last communication I had with her was via text message, that was in May," her mother said.

    Authorities said Taquila worked as a nurse at Methodist North Hospital but hasn't been seen at work since May.

    Deputies said she was last seen by her husband back in June.

    Taquila is 5'4", 180 lbs, and doesn't have any known medical or mental conditions.

    If you have information on Taquila Hayes, or have any information that could help investigators, call 901-222-5600.

     

