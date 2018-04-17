Deputies searching for endangered 9-year-old taken from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Deputies told FOX13 Zamyriah White, 9, was last seen wearing a pink sweater, baby blue shirt adn blue jeans with white sneakers.
Zamyriah has black hair, brown eyes, 3' 5" and 45 lbs.
Officers said she was taken from Northaven Elementary School by her father Brenton White.
Brenton, 38, is 5'8" and 195 lbs. His last known address is in the 80 block of Foxchase Dr. in Mason, Tennessee.
He was possibly driving a newer model white four door sedan, possibly a Nissan.
Investigators said Brenton has multiple felony warrants and has made threats to harm himself. It's believed that the child is endangered due to the threats.
If you have any information on this case, please call the Shelby County Sheriff's office.
