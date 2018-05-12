  • Deputies searching for escaped inmate in Mississippi

    Updated:

    ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. - Deputies are searching for an escaped inmate in Alcorn County, Mississippi.

    Johnathan Blakenship was last seen around 7:00 Saturday morning at Cr. 783, near HWY 72 and a fireworks stand. Officers said he was still in shackles at that time.

    Trending stories:

    Blakenship was also seen near the Magnolia Hospital in Alcorn County. He was wearing orange pants and a white T-Shirt.

    RELATED: Teacher charged with secretly filming girls in local school locker room

    Authorities said Blakenship might be wearing shackles on his wrists down to one leg. A cast may still be covering his lower right leg.

    If you come in contact with Blankenship, contact 911 immediately.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies searching for escaped inmate in Mississippi

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alabama man paralyzed by coral snake bite remains in ICU

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis weather: Pop-up showers expected across the Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Final construction started on Pyramid River Walk

  • Headline Goes Here

    Prosecutors: Mississippi man stole more than $100M in scheme