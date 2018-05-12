Deputies searching for escaped inmate in Mississippi

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. - Deputies are searching for an escaped inmate in Alcorn County, Mississippi.
Johnathan Blakenship was last seen around 7:00 Saturday morning at Cr. 783, near HWY 72 and a fireworks stand. Officers said he was still in shackles at that time.
Blakenship was also seen near the Magnolia Hospital in Alcorn County. He was wearing orange pants and a white T-Shirt.
Authorities said Blakenship might be wearing shackles on his wrists down to one leg. A cast may still be covering his lower right leg.
If you come in contact with Blankenship, contact 911 immediately.
