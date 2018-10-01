  • Deputies searching for man after 1 shot and killed in Crittenden County

    EDMONSON, Ark. - Deputies in Crittenden County are searching for a man in connection with a homicide. 

    The incident happened Sunday in the 800 block of Minnis Drive in Edmonson, Ark., according to investigators. 

    Calvin Taylor is being sought by deputies for questioning. It is unclear what police believe his role was. 

    We are working to find more information surrounding the incident. 

