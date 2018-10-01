Deputies searching for man after 1 shot and killed in Crittenden County

EDMONSON, Ark. - Deputies in Crittenden County are searching for a man in connection with a homicide.
The incident happened Sunday in the 800 block of Minnis Drive in Edmonson, Ark., according to investigators.
Calvin Taylor is being sought by deputies for questioning. It is unclear what police believe his role was.
We are working to find more information surrounding the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest details.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 people including teenage girl charged in connection with murder of city leader
- TSU player undergoes emergency surgery after head injury at college football game
- State rests case in Jessica Chambers murder trial, court back in session today
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}