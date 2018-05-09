  • Deputies searching for missing 60-year-old in Arkansas, found safe

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Arkansas - UPDATE: Matthew Hill has been found.

    Crittenden County deputies are searching for missing man from the Earle, Arkansas area.

    Matthew Hill, 60, was last seen by a family member Saturday evening around 6:15.

    Officers believe Hill was wearing blue jeans, a blue short sleeve button down shirt and black orange tennis shoes. 

    If you have seen Matthew Hill, please contact the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department aT 870-702-2000.

