Deputies searching for missing 60-year-old in Arkansas

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Arkansas - Crittenden County deputies are searching for missing man from the Earle, Arkansas area.
Matthew Hill, 60, was last seen by a family member Saturday evening around 6:15.
Officers believe Hill was wearing blue jeans, a blue short sleeve button down shirt and black orange tennis shoes.
If you have seen Matthew Hill, please contact the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department aT 870-702-2000.
