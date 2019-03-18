DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Deputies in Mississippi are desperately searching for a missing teenager.
Madison "Maddie" Work, 16, was last seen in DeSoto County.
It's unclear how Maddie went missing at this time.
If you have seen Maddie, please contact the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office at (662) 469-8519 or email clogan@desotocountyms.gov.
