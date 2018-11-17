0 Deputies searching for murder suspect following barricade situation at Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The barricade situation at a Memphis home has ended after more than five hours.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said one person was arrested on an unrelated warrant, but the person wanted for murder is still on the run.

Deputies have identified the man who they say is wanted for murder.

SCSO announced that Cadarius Head, 24, barricaded himself inside the home on Emmie Street. Police are currently searching for him.

SCSO officials said Head barricaded themselves inside the home in the 900 block of Emmie Street near Lamar Avenue around 2 p.m. Friday.

That home is in the Rozelle neighborhood, near Midtown and Cooper-Young.

Head was added to the Mid-South Most Wanted fugitives list on Oct. 18 for a warrant for first-degree murder in Memphis.

SCSO and the U.S. Marshal Service would like your help in locating Cadarius Head, 24, who is wanted for murder. Contact police immediately if you see this man. You can also contact Crime Stoppers if you have information regarding his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/Ss4ooQlVFs — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 17, 2018

Deputies said anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT units and negotiators were outside the home for around five hours.

SCSO SWAT & Negotiators are on the scene in the 900 block of Emmie where a person is barricaded inside of a home. Several nearby homes have been evacuated. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/4TUuMH1N92 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 16, 2018

SCSO told FOX13 deputies arrived on scene around 2 p.m. for a "high-risk warrant."

The person, who is wanted for murder, may have weapons inside the home, officials said.

Officials are warning residents to avoid the surrounding area as police attempt to gain entry to the home.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.