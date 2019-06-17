  • Deputies searching for suspect who abandoned stolen vehicle after police chase in Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Deputies are searching for a suspect who they said abandoned a stolen vehicle after a police chase in Memphis.

    According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pursued the suspect who fled a traffic stop near Winchester Road and Clearbrook Street in Parkway Village. 

    Officials said that truck was stolen, and a police chase ensued.

    According to SCSO, the suspect abandoned the stolen truck on Honeywood Avenue near Dothan Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

    Since then, deputies have surrounded a home in the area. 

    FOX13 crews observed a man being taken into custody in that area, but it is unclear if that man was the original suspect in this incident.

