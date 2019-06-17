Deputies searching for suspect who abandoned stolen vehicle after police chase in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Deputies are searching for a suspect who they said abandoned a stolen vehicle after a police chase in Memphis.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pursued the suspect who fled a traffic stop near Winchester Road and Clearbrook Street in Parkway Village.
INFO:— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) June 17, 2019
Deputies pursued a vehicle that fled a traffic stop near Winchester and Clearbrook.
That truck was abandoned at last scene. (See above)
Suspect still at-large.
The vehicle was stolen, per SCSO. pic.twitter.com/WHJPVJusi9
Officials said that truck was stolen, and a police chase ensued.
According to SCSO, the suspect abandoned the stolen truck on Honeywood Avenue near Dothan Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Since then, deputies have surrounded a home in the area.
FOX13 crews observed a man being taken into custody in that area, but it is unclear if that man was the original suspect in this incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}