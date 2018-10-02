  • Deputy attacked by yellow jackets while chasing suspect in Shelby County

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - An arrest has been made after a Shelby County deputy was attacked by yellow jackets Monday afternoon.

    Investigators say the deputies were on a foot chase attempting to arrest Angelo Smith, 20.

    Smith left officers on a foot chase through a Hickory Hill neighborhood late yesterday evening.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Once the deputy closed in on Smith in a backyard, several yellow jackets flew up the deputy's pant leg and stung him several times.

    This caused him to be ill.

    Eventually, Smith was taken into custody on outstanding felony warrants. He is now facing charges.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories