Deputy attacked by yellow jackets while chasing suspect in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - An arrest has been made after a Shelby County deputy was attacked by yellow jackets Monday afternoon.
Investigators say the deputies were on a foot chase attempting to arrest Angelo Smith, 20.
Smith left officers on a foot chase through a Hickory Hill neighborhood late yesterday evening.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- After second mistrial in Jessica Chambers murder case, what's next for Quinton Tellis?
- Local OB-GYN accused of sexually assaulting patients
- Family says suspects in Phil Trenary's murder could have been 'peer-pressured'
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Once the deputy closed in on Smith in a backyard, several yellow jackets flew up the deputy's pant leg and stung him several times.
This caused him to be ill.
Eventually, Smith was taken into custody on outstanding felony warrants. He is now facing charges.
When the deputy closed in on Smith in a backyard, several yellow jackets flew up the deputy’s pant leg and stung him several times which caused him to become ill. Smith was eventually taken into custody on outstanding felony warrants and is now facing new charges.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 2, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}