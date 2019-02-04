Deputy charged with DUI while driver his patrol car, sheriff says

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A former deputy with the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department found himself on the other side of the law after he was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, according to a news release.
The DeSoto County deputy was charged with DUI 1st and blocking the roadway in South Mississippi.
FOX13 has learned that the officer was in his patrol car on the coast of Mississippi for training at the time of his arrest.
Blake Channell, 28, was arrested by Mississippi Highway Patrol on I-59 in Forrest County, Mississippi.
DeSoto County Sheriff Rasco told FOX13 the deputy was in his patrol car and was in that area for training at the time.
Channell has been working for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department since June 2018. Investigators said Channel has now bonded out of the Forrest County Jail.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department said they cannot release any more information on the case.
He had been employed by the department since June 25, 2018. Channel was arrested January 31 and resigned February 1.
