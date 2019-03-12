  • Deputy injured after robbery suspects lead officers on chase

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - SCSO is investigating after a deputy was injured during a chase. Deputies responded to the robbery call in the 5700 block of Rensslaer.

    Officers told FOX13 suspects in a stolen vehicle led them on a brief chase. Investigators said the chase ended in Atoka.

    Five men were arrested after a foot pursuit and a stolen gun was found on the scene.

    One Shelby County deputy had a minor injury during the foot pursuit. He was taken to Regional One for treatment.

    No other injuries have been reported. The suspects have not been identified at this time.

    This is a developing story, check back for updates.

