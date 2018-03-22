0 Deputy-involved shooting in Lakeland: Dashcam video released, lawsuit filed

LAKELAND, Tenn. - Dash cam video shows the moments Shelby County Deputies shot and killed a woman in the driveway of her Lakeland home.

Court records show Nancy Lewellyn was threatening to kill herself, had a B.B. gun when she was shot on March 17, 2017.

Her family is now suing for wrongful death. The lawsuit was filed be Lewellyn’s brother, Jason Cunningham.

It alleges she told deputies she had a B.B. gun in her hand, was not waiving it or pointing it at anyone and tried to put it on the car in the driveway.

In the video you can hear two gun shots and see Lewellyn put the gun on the car parked in the driveway.

The lawsuit says she attempted to walk away and that’s when she was killed. An autopsy concluded 4 of the 8 bullets that hit her, hit her in the back.

Deputies came to her house because she called 9-1-1 saying she was depressed, had a gun and would kill anyone who came to her home.

The suit alleges the deputies did not ID themselves, try to talk to her or give commands to drop the gun.

Lewellyn’s family is suing Shelby County, the Sheriff and two deputies for $20 million for wrongful death.

The TBI did an investigation. No criminal charges were filed.

A spokesperson for Shelby County Government said all matters regarding the lawsuit will only be discussed in court.

Cunningham’s attorney said he will stick to the allegations in the suit when asked for further comment.

