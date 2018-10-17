Deputy recovering after deadly shooting, according to family

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The Shelby County deputies shot and killed Wednesday morning was wanted for a shooting on I-40.
According to the TBI, Keyshon Parham was tracked to an apartment complex off Mendenhall.
Investigators say he shot and injured a deputy before being killed in a shootout with other deputies.
Family members of the deputy injured said he walked out of the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The deputy was shot in the thigh, according to deputies.
That family member did not want to go on camera - but did say the deputy is out of recovery.
