Deputy shot multiple times in Marshall County, suspect barricaded

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - A suspect has barricaded himself inside a house after an officer was shot in Mississippi.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday evening after a pursuit.
Investigators responded to the scene on Hunters Run near Cayce Road in Byhalia.
Officials told FOX13 the deputy was shot two to three times with a rifle. He was airlifted to Regional One.
The condition of the officer is unknown at this time. The officer and suspect have not been identified.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the active scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Check back for updates.
