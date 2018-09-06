0 Design review board discusses new projects in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A brand new Downtown Memphis hotel is on its way to becoming a reality in 2019.

Developers of several different projects in Downtown Memphis met with the Design Review Board to discuss building plans.

The purpose of the board is to make sure developments receiving incentives from the city are in line with a specific look of downtown.

On Wednesday, the Design Review board approved the design of the hotel, but developers have to present to this board again in October.

The 200 block of Front Street won’t look the same this time next year.

The Downtown Design Review Board saw exterior plans for the new Downton Memphis Hyatt Centric Hotel.

The hotel will be built on top of a parking lot.

Developers say the old Ellis building is going to be refurbished and connected to the hotel.

“It is so prominent it ties in with Beale Street and Main Street. It’s a perfect location for a new hotel. I think it will be a perfect addition to the economic engine that is downtown,” said Ray Brown, the chairman of the review board.

The board discussed two other developments near the south end of Main Street.

A Slider Inn Restaurant is renovating this old automobile repair shop and will add outdoor patio seating.

The restaurant will also occupy greenspace facing South Main.

The board also discussed the living Space being developed on Mulberry.

“Each of those projects came before the board today had a few elements the board was concerned about,” Brown said.

Brown said those concerns centered on the exterior of the developments. Brown said Hyatt developers will present to the board again in October.

“They are well on their way and they received a pat on the back and the go ahead from the board today to proceed,” Brown said,

In October the developers of the Hyatt will also present to the board plans for living space on land adjacent to a property near Beale.

