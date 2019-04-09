0 DeSoto Central High School will add ninth grade academy building, set to be completed in 2020

DESOTO, Co. - The DeSoto County School Board is moving forward with plans for a new Ninth Grade Academy at DeSoto Central High School.

Those plans have not been drawn up yet but this is not the first school where they have done this.

They built a ninth grade academy at Southaven High School a few years ago.

Parents at DeSoto Central told FOX13 they like the idea.

The new ninth grade academy will go on the North Side of DeSoto Central High School.

Angela McCaleb, a parent, told FOX13 she has had two children graduate from DeSoto Central and a middle schooler who is heading there next.

“I think it will be a great idea. I think that the school is already overcrowded, I think that adding this extra space with a whole ninth grade class coming into it will free up a lot of space, "McCaleb said. "It will save space in the current building now."

The academy will look a lot like the one added at Southaven High School, but with one exception.

Officials told FOX13 the two buildings will be physically connected at DeSoto Central. McCaleb told FOX13 the addition to the school is more than physical.

“It will also add a little extra protection for the ninth graders to come in and feel not so stressed of having the upper classmen to deal with in the hallways," McCaleb said.

As far as the growth in the school, McCaleb told FOX13 she understands it.

“I like the school spirit seems to be great. The teachers seem to stay there they don’t leave. Having children with an age gap and older kids who have gone to college and those same teachers are there and I really like that," McCaleb said.

The new ninth grade academy is set to be completed in the fall of 2020.

