DeSoto Co. shooting puts local schools on lockdown

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Friday afternoon several Southaven schools were put on lockdown after a nearby shooting.
The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Idlebrook Cove.
According to the Southaven Police Department, two men got into an argument when one man pulled a gun on the other and shot him.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition and the suspect took off, which made the schools go on a brief lockdown.
Southaven PD told FOX13 that the suspect is now in custody.
Parents of Southaven Middle School, Southaven High School, and Southaven Elementary School students were sent the following information via email and voicemail:
School officials were notified by the Southaven Police Department that they are searching for a suspect in the area near Southaven High School. This is related to an incident that occurred in the community, and it is unrelated to the school. Under the advisement of local law enforcement officers, we are locking the exterior doors of Southaven Elementary School, Southaven Middle School, and Southaven High School. This is a precautionary measure, and the students are having a normal school day inside the building. As always, the safety and security of our students and staff is our number one priority. We will update you as soon as the situation is resolved or if anything changes our regular dismissal procedures.
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.
