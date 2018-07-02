0 DeSoto County animal shelter overrun with puppies in need of adoption

DESOTO CO., Miss. - Over Run with puppies in need of adoption, the DeSoto County animal shelter has the highest number of puppies ever with 40.

As FOX13 found out, the need for adoption this week is extra critical. There are puppies everywhere in the shelter right now and not room for many more.

"Our puppy room is full. They keep coming in and a lot of them are ready for adoption," said DeSoto County Animal Services Director Monica Mock.

Monica Mock, DeSoto County Animal Services Director, told FOX13 people not spaying or neutering their dogs combined with an early breeding season have created the problem.

"Generally, the breeding season starts in April but this year it started in March, so if the breeding second season will fall in June or July instead of August and September. I think that is the reason we are so full this time of year," Mock said.

Mock told FOX13 adoptions are slow this time of year because people are going on vacations and getting ready for back to school.

Adoptions are extra crucial this week because when the fireworks start going boom, so does the dog population here at the animal shelter.

"We will be covered up with calls about runaway dogs and lost dogs after the fourth. It is so important to keep them in your house or garage because they will be scared and take off," Mock said.

The shelter is already growing full and adoptions are much needed. The adoption fee at the DeSoto County animal shelter is 25 dollars. All of the dogs have already spayed and neutered.

