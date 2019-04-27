0 DeSoto County construction crew helps save coworker's life

DESOTO CO., Miss. - The quick thinking of DeSoto County workers saved a man's life.

The crews were working on a project on Craft Road when their coworker had a heart attack on Tuesday.

"He'd give the shirt off his back to anybody," said coworker Samuel Harris.

Harris doesn't want to be called a hero. He said he did what he had to do to help his friend.

It all happened very fast. The county crews were working on a project when his coworker started having problems.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"I guess the scariest thing about it is not showing yourself freaking out because you got to keep everyone around you calm," said Harris.

His coworker was having a heart attack inside his truck, so Harris rushed over and performed CPR. A large group of his coworkers also assisted.

"The only thing you can think of is how helpless he looks and if you’re even doing anything at all," said Harris.

His friends continued to give CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Harris' friend is now in the hospital recovering.

"They jumped into action and I think he's with us today because of a large part, the action that they took," said county road manager Andy Swims.

The other people who helped didn't want to be identified but they all played a part in saving the man's life.

"You spend more time with each other than your actual family members and it creates a bond and you realize how much you care about each other when something like this happens," said Swims.

Harris said he's looking forward to working with his coworker again.

"He'd give the shirt off his back to anybody. He might hassle you a little bit, but he'd do anything for anyone," said Harris.

The county plans on honoring the men for their bravery on May 6.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.