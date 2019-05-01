DeSoto County couple arrested for child porn, man admits to downloading ‘millions' of files

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A DeSoto County couple was arrested for multiple counts of exploitation of children – including receiving, possession and distribution of child pornography.
Detectives with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department arrested Gerald Whitaker, 43, on April 25 during an ongoing investigation into crimes against children.
Four days later, detectives arrested his wife, Georgette Whitaker, 35. Both were charged with three counts of exploitation of children.
When detectives searched the couple’s home, they located numerous electronic and storage devices containing child porn.
Gerald Whitaker told investigators that he has been collecting child porn for the past 20 years. He said that he has downloaded “millions of files containing sexually explicit images and videos of children” between the ages of 7-14.
Georgette Whitaker also confessed to downloading and distributing child porn during her five-year marriage to Gerald.
Both people are being held on a $300,000 bond in the DeSoto County Jail.
