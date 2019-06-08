DeSoto County deputies locate 13-year-old girl after hours missing

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department has located 13-year-old Makalah Brooks.
According to reports, she had been last seen on Friday, June 7 at 9 a.m. at her residence in the Lake Forest area, located in northwest Desoto County.
Deputies said she was found safe and has been returned to her parents.
