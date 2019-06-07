DeSoto County deputies searching for 13-year-old missing girl

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 13-year-old Makalah Brooks.
According to reports, she was last seen on Friday, June 7 at 9 a.m. at her residence in the Lake Forest area, located in northwest Desoto County.
According to a release from officials, Makalah has brunette shoulder-length hair and black-framed glasses, weighs 105 pounds, and is 5-foot-3.
She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with Cornerstone Church logo, a gray Lake Cormorant hoodie, black leggings and gray Converse shoes.
If you have any information about Makalah’s whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency or the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department at 662-469-8027.
