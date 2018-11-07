DeSoto County home shot up during drive-by

Deputies are investigating after a house was shot multiple times in DeSoto County.
Photos: Drive-by shooting leaves bullet holes in home
The shooting happened around 1:45 Wednesday morning. Bullet holes were scattered throughout the home.
The sheriff's department said they also found five shell casings in the street.
The homeowner, who was in the house at the time of the shooting, told FOX13 she is shaken up.
One round went through a window in the living room window. Two other rounds went through the garage door -- and one of them continued through four walls and into the laundry room.
Neighbors told FOX13 the street is quiet and the homeowners are 'good people.'
