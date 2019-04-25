DeSoto County homeowner shoots intruder who was on parole, wearing ankle monitor

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A DeSoto County homeowner shot an intruder who was on parole for burglary.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of April 25 at a home on Center Hill Road. The homeowner called 911 to report that he had shot an intruder.
Emergency responders arrived at the home and found the suspect with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg. That man was identified as Richard Ray Bias, 32.
Bilas was taken to Regional One to be treated for the gunshot wounds. He is in critical condition.
Investigators said Bias is currently on parole through the Mississippi Department of Corrections. His parole supervision stems from a burglary conviction in Texas.
Bias was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.
