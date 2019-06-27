0 DeSoto County homeowners dealing with aftermath of flood damage

DESOTO CO., Miss. - At least four homes were flooded as three inches of rain poured down on Desoto County.

The homeowner told FOX13 three to four feet flooded inside his home.

The worst part – this has happened before.

“I just bought this furniture two weeks ago, it’s ruined pretty much. The floors are going to have to be replaced,” Eddie Sevire said.

He is in cleanup mode—about four feet of water flooded his house off Horn Lake Road.

Cars are also floating in the water.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“All these vehicles are ruined. Water is completely in the inside of them. My truck over there is completely underwater,” he said.

Sevire’s family called him while he was at work.

The water receded, but now he has to figure out how to replace everything.

“The best thing about it is my family is fine. We can replace, but there is so much replacing,” Sevire said.

He said this is not the first time this happened.

Sevire thinks the flooding is caused by a clogged ditch. He told FOX13 he has complained to the county several times.

“The ditch needs to be dredged and cleaned. If it did, I believe this problem would go away,” Sevire said.

County supervisor Lee Caldwell argues flash flooding is the issue.

She said engineers looked at the ditch and it isn’t the problem.

At least four other homes were damaged from the rain.

Sevire said—he has lots of work to do.

“It’s a mess and the clean up starts right now…I’m not sure if I’m going to stay in a hotel tonight or do the best I can here today,” he said.

Sevire said he does have flood insurance.

County supervisor Caldwell said the county and city have been working on a flood study that points out problem areas for flooding since September.

He said they hope to build retention ponds eventually.

Right now there are 995 customers without power in DeSoto County -- after about three inches of rain poured down this morning.

FOX13 spoke to people who lost power for a few minutes to hours.

Heavy wind and rain caused a giant tree to split in half.

A few other trees fell down in Hernando, off of Thousand Oaks Drive.

"We heard it when it hit the groun. A large thump," Bobby Cole, a resident said,

Cole said he has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and never experienced a storm like this.

Luckily, his power only flickered before turning back on.

"All in all, could have been a lot worse than it is," Cole said.

Further down the street, another neighbor was out of power. He thinks it is because a tree hit a transformer.

"I've heard a loud boom and we've been out of power for an hour and a half now," Charles Miller, a resident said.

Miller's family waited inside their car until the power restored.

"Until we get the power back on, we are sitting in the car with the AC and we got TVs in the headest and just putting DVDs in right now," he said.

As crews work to restore power...trees are still left behind from the storm.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.