DeSoto County man shoots and kills neighbor over weed eater gas cap, sheriff says

A man is dead after he got into an argument with his long-time neighbor who then shot him, according to investigators.
The incident happened in the 8700 block of Tulane Road.
DeSoto County law enforcement told FOX13 two neighbors were feuding and got into a shoving match on Monday. One of them was accusing the other of stealing a gas cap off his weed eater.
The neighbor accused of stealing went into his house and got his checkbook to write the other neighbor a check for the gas cap. When he came back outside, the neighbor said he didn't want the check and said he was going to “mess you up instead," according to investigators.
The suspect allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot the victim. He then waited on the DeSoto County deputies to arrive.
The victim later died at Regional One.
Sheriff’s Department is currently not releasing the name of the victim or suspect.
