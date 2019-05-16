DeSoto County native hits home run with Atlanta Braves

An unexpected promotion ended with a Mid-South native hitting a major league home run.
The Atlanta Braves called up Austin Riley Wednesday for a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Riley’s former principal is Cory Uselton, he had a lot to say about Riley’s time at DeSoto Central.
“Austin is a great young man, we could tell from the time he came on campus at DeSoto Central High School that he was destined for greatness.” Uselton is now the superintendent for DeSoto County Schools.
“I am speechless right now, to hit a home run and get to play for the Atlanta Braves,” Riley said.
Uselton said he was giddy after watching Riley hit the home run Wednesday night in the game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
He shared pictures with FOX13 where he and his family followed Riley’s career. The Braves called Riley up from their Tripe-A team in suburban Atlanta.
A lucky kid named TJ caught the ball from Riley’s home run. “It’s pretty exciting and I was in the right spot at the right time. Everyone was giving me high-5’s. It was really exciting,” TJ said.
