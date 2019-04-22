DeSoto County officer arrested for smuggling phone into jail, sheriff says

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A local jailer was arrested after police say he smuggled a phone into a local jail. LIVE updates on the investigation, next on FOX13 News.
A DeSoto County corrections officer is behind bars after investigators say he smuggled a cell phone into jail.
Officer Christopher Hooker, 35, was arrested Saturday night according to the DeSoto County Sheriff.
Hooker has been charged with furnishing a weapon, unauthorized electronic device, cell phone or contraband to prisoners.
Investigators said he faces up to three years in prison.
Sheriff Bill Rasco told FOX13 Hooker has been fired from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.
