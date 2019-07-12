0 DeSoto County residents prepare for potential damage Tropical Storm Barry may create

DESOTO CO., Miss. - People living in DeSoto County are preparing for heavy rain caused by Tropical Storm Barry.

The DeSoto County Emergency Management offices said they have nine departments on standby just in case.

FOX13 spoke to a renter who was getting his trees trimmed to protect his house.

The renter said he wanted to make sure the large tree looming over his house doesn’t fall during the weekend storms.

Tree cutters spent all day trying to fix the problem.

The man told FOX13 he learned his lesson after the last storm.

He said several branches fell out, but luckily not on his house.

The tree cutting company said they were busy today trying to help customers ahead of the storm.

The renter said it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“I just wanted to make sure the tree doesn’t fall down…my roommate lives right there,” he said.

County crews have also been hard at work clearing the ditches.

Six members of Emergency Management Team are going to McComb to assist with flood relief.

