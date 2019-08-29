DeSoto County's new swift-water rescue boats could be used for national emergencies

DESOTO CO., Miss. - DeSoto County emergency services has three new boats that can be used in swift-water rescue and flood-water rescue situations.
Those boats won’t just be used locally. They will be used by the state and could also be used in the response to Hurricane Dorian – along with other national emergencies.
Division Chief Ben McMinn told FOX13 the one inflatable boat and two aluminum boats have helped expand DeSoto EMS’s capabilities in flood-water emergencies.
“These four boats give us the opportunity to put more teams in the field in a flash flooding event in our county, as well as our surrounding region,” McMinn said.
Painting and striping on the metal flood-water rescue boats were just finished up this week, and they could see service in response to Hurricane Dorian if DeSoto EMS gets called up as part of a response by Task Force One.
“Currently, our team is monitoring the conditions with Hurricane Dorian. We have regular conference calls scheduled throughout the day and weekend as well to keep us updated on the conditions,” said McMinn.
If called up, the inflatable swift-water boat could be used to rescue people trapped by fast moving water because that boat is designed to operate in “swift environments.”
The three new boats cost about $27,000 and were purchased through a grant from Homeland Security.
