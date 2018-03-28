DeSoto County school employee arrested for public intoxication

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A DeSoto County school employee was arrested for Public Intoxication March 23rd.
The school's Resource Division arrested an Overpark Elementary school employee.
Investigators told FOX13 the employee was a support position at the school.
No students were present or involved in this incident.
