DeSoto County Schools says some parents are forgetting crucial registration step

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Registration for DeSoto County School students is moving extremely slow this year because parents aren't fully completing the necessary steps.
FOX13’s Tom Dees found out those who have already done the online part of may have forgotten to take their DeSoto County residency documents to their kids’ school or main office.
Melissa Green handles a large part of the registration for DeSoto County Schools.
“It is slow we have about 8900 who have proven residency and we have about 25,000 to go,” Green said.
Every year parents not only have to register their kids online but must provide proof of residency for their child at the school or the central office in person.
Many parents who have registered online haven’t provided proof of residency yet.
DeSoto County Schools requires a lease agreement, an electric bill and automobile registration for proof of residency.
