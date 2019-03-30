0 DeSoto County seeing increase in illegal dumping, blight

DeSoto County is seeing an increase in illegal dumping this spring.

On Friday afternoon, blight was illegally dumped on the side of Poplar Corner Road near Goodman.

“Pretty soon if we don’t clean it up it's going to be snaky and rodents will be in here,” said county supervisor Lee Caldwell.

On the side of the road a crate, mirror, parts of a TV and car were all illegally dumped.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

County supervisor Lee Caldwell blames spring cleaning but said there is no excuse for this.

“We are starting a war against rubbish at this point,” said Caldwell.

She said crews will pick up trash if you leave it at the end of your driveway.

Jimmy Mullins lives in the neighborhood and said he’s tired of people illegally dumping.

“I guess they are used to the county picking it up so that’s the easiest way out,” said Mullins.

Residents can dump furniture or blight at a landfill located at 9353 Starlanding Road.

“We have people who move here all the time who don’t know about the trash pit they don’t know about our rubbish pickup,” said Mullins.

Caldwell said if people see blight they can call Environmental Services at 662-469-8025 or Central Maintenance Shop at 662-469-8025.

She emphasizes you can be fined $500 for illegal dumping.

“This is unacceptable, this is blight, this causes depreciation of property values,” said Caldwell.

People who live nearby hope people can clean up their act, so they can go back to living in their clean neighborhood.

“I’m responsible for my yard and my trash so it would be nice if everyone did the same,” said Mullins.

There will be spring clean-up from April 6 to April 14.

Residents can form teams and clean up intersection across the county. You can learn more here.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.