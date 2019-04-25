0 DeSoto County seeing increase in rescue boats

DESOTO CO., Miss. - DeSoto County EMS and Mississippi Task Force One are getting better outfitted to respond to flood waters when the call comes to respond.

They used to have just one boat. Now, they will have three more because of a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and funding from the local Board of Supervisors.

FOX13 got a chance to take a look at one of the new boats on Wednesday.

DeSoto County Division Chief Ben McMinn said the first boat of three is in.

The inflatable rescue boat will be able to carry up to eight swift-water rescue team members, which is a first for the county.

“This boat is designed specifically to go into a swift-water environment, so if we run into flooding or fast moving current it’s not safe for a hardbottom boat to go in,” said McMinn. “We launch one of these inflatable boats and it’s much safer on our teams as well as the potential victims.”

The boats won’t just be used here in DeSoto County but will go anywhere Mississippi Task Force One is sent to assist.

“Well our task force teams have assisted several states. We have been to Maryland and Florida and Virginia and all over Mississippi,” EMS Director Chris Olson said.

The swift-water boat has some advantages over the other two hard-bottom boats that are on the way.

“One of the advantages of a soft-bottom boat is really the boat being soft. If something happened and the boat were overturned, we can actually flip this boat back over in the water,” said Olson. “Part of our training is to upright this boat.”

The three new boats run about $30,000. We do know there will be some homeland security training exercises in the boat you just saw this week.

