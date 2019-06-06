0 Desoto County sidewalk project will connect bordering schools, construction will start next summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sidewalks will soon connect a cluster of schools in DeSoto County. It will allow students and parents to safely walk from one campus to another.

But, there is a wait.

FOX13 got details of the plan for the Lewisburg Schools and the timeline for construction.

Those sidewalks are going to be put in, connecting all the schools. The project will start next summer.

While there are sidewalks in and around neighborhoods, bordering the schools there are none connecting the schools on the west side of Craft Road in Lewisburg.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

An engineering firm for the county is currently drafting the plans.

Matt Alexander, a father of three, with kinds in Lewisburg schools, likes the idea.

“I think for this subdivision, it would be great. Just for the fact that it is right next to the schools and it is pretty convenient for the kids to get over there,” he said.

Not only are sidewalks going in, but there are plans for a crosswalk near the middle and high schools, so students can get across a very busy Craft Road.

“It may be for the subdivision across the street, but I am on the same side as the school,” Alexander said. “That doesn’t mean as much to me, but I think it is a little scary, it is a busy road.”

FOX13 also found out the county plans to build a playground on the east side of Craft Road, which will include equipment for special needs children.

“I think that would be a good idea, just for the fact that it would keep the kids out of trouble and give them something to do and give them some exercise,” Alexander said.

The cost on the sidewalks and the crosswalk project is about $250,000. The playground will sit on two acres on the east side of Craft Road.

There is no estimate on that project yet.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.