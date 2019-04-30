0 DeSoto County superintendent assures teachers will receive a pay raise, despite coding error

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A coding error at the state level in Mississippi left special education, gifted and spotlight teachers without a pay raise in the 2019-2020 school year.

While the state is trying to figure out what to do, DeSoto County School Superintendent Cory Uselton is assuring teachers they will get the raise.

According to Uselton, that coding error affects 500 teachers in DeSoto County.

“I want to make sure that all of our teachers and teachers assistants know that they get the pay raise they deserve,” Uselton said.

Uselton told FOX13 the school system is facing a million-dollar shortfall if the state does not come up with the money, the district will step in and make cuts to make sure they get the pay raise.

“So as we are looking at the 2019-2020 school year it makes it more difficult because some of the projects that we are looking at as putting in the budget we might need to put on hold,” Uselton said.

Uselton said that if cuts need to be made they will not affect the classroom, but that the error in funding pay raises has caused a lot of headaches.

“And with us being in the middle of the budgeting process it has made it a little more difficult, what we need to know is do we need to budget for an additional one million dollars of district money to cover the raise that was given by the legislature,” Uselton said.

The coding error left a $15 million-dollar funding shortfall for teacher pay raises across the state.

