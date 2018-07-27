DeSoto County teacher accused of sending sexually explicit material to child

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A Mississippi teacher has been arrested and charged with dissemination of sexually oriented material to a minor.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told FOX13 a parent filed a complaint.
Detectives arrested Eric Thomas-Ellis Beavers. He's a former teacher at Lewisburg High School. He began working at the school in 2009.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Beavers was the former art teacher at the school. He's now been removed from the school website.
DeSoto County Schools released the following statement:
Upon receiving information regarding this situation, district officials contacted local law enforcement. The teacher has been relieved of all duties, and district administrators are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials during their investigation. DeSoto County Schools is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students.
We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
