A teacher’s assistant at a DeSoto County school is facing criminal charges.
Francis Karl Respess, 60, was arrested Friday. He is charged with Fondling by a Person in a Position of Trust.
Respess was a teacher’s assistant at Walls Elementary School.
The 60-year-old is being held at the DeSoto County jail on a $500,000 bond.
Check back for additional details on this breaking story.
