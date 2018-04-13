  • DeSoto County teacher's assistant arrested, charged with fondling

    A teacher’s assistant at a DeSoto County school is facing criminal charges.

    Francis Karl Respess, 60, was arrested Friday. He is charged with Fondling by a Person in a Position of Trust.

    Respess was a teacher’s assistant at Walls Elementary School.

    The 60-year-old is being held at the DeSoto County jail on a $500,000 bond.

