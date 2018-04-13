DeSoto County teen arrested by FBI, denied bail after school shooting threat

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A DeSoto County teen was arrested and denied bail by the FBI after a threatening social media post referenced the 1999 Columbine shooting.
Nathan Caleb Brown, 19, appeared before a federal court. Brown was charged with transmitting threats in interstate commerce using social media platforms like Twitter.
Brown's twitter handle is @404kitten.
DeSoto County Schools issued the following regarding this incident:
A DeSoto Central High School student has been arrested by the FBI regarding a threatening social media post. Even though there is no indication at this time that DeSoto Central High School was mentioned, FBI officials indicated that a school shooting was referenced in the post.
The FBI further stated that Brown made threats while referencing the 1999 Columbine shooting on SnapChat.
