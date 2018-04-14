DeSoto County teen arrested by FBI after making Columbine-style shooting threat

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A DeSoto County teen was arrested by the FBI and denied bail after making a threatening social media post that referenced the 1999 Columbine mass school shooting.
Nathan Caleb Brown, 19, appeared before a federal court. Brown was charged with transmitting threats in interstate commerce using social media platforms like Twitter.
Below is an excerpt from the U.S. Department of Justice:
At the conclusion of a preliminary hearing and detention hearing, Magistrate Judge Percy determined that there was probable cause to believe that Nathan Caleb Brown had communicated threats via the internet regarding Snapchat headquarters as well as threats referencing a school shooting similar to the 1999 Columbine mass shooting and ordered Brown detained pending presentation of the case to the Grand Jury.
Brown's twitter handle is @404kitten.
DeSoto County Schools issued the following regarding this incident:
A DeSoto Central High School student has been arrested by the FBI regarding a threatening social media post. Even though there is no indication at this time that DeSoto Central High School was mentioned, FBI officials indicated that a school shooting was referenced in the post.
