DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A missing DeSoto County teen has been located and is safe, according to deputies.
Madison “Maddie” Work, 16, had been missing since Monday.
Deputies did not specify where she was found. However, officials said Work will soon be reunited with her parents.
The circumstances surrounding her disappearance for those three days is still unclear.
Deputies announced on Facebook Friday afternoon that she had been found.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
