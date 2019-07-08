0 Despite countless CBD oils in Tennessee, FDA has only approved 1

CBD is the product with immense staying power in 2019.

Even CVS is in the game selling hemp-derived creams and sprays in eight states - including Tennessee.

CBD has the promise of better health and wellness, but the U.S Food and Drug Administration is saying, ‘wait, hold on a second!’

The FDA published a consumer update in June about CBD.

The federal agency wrote that it's working to learn more about these products, including the safety and effect of use on animals and the health benefits and effects for people.

The FDA has only approved one product so far: Epidiolex.

Epidiolex treats a rare and severe form of epilepsy, according to the FDA.

During its review of the drug, the FDA said it found some safety risk, including the potential for liver injury.

The agency could not determine the risk of wide use of CBD and the risk of taking these oils without medical supervision.

The FDA wrote that some CBD products are being marketed as “unproven medical claims.”

"The FDA’s top priority is to protect the public health, and that includes making sure consumers know about products that put their health and safety at greatest risk, such as those claiming to prevent, diagnose, treat, or cure serious diseases,” the FDA wrote. “For example, the agency has warned companies selling CBD products they claim are intended to prevent, diagnose, treat, or cure serious diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, psychiatric disorders and diabetes.”

Public docket for CBD is still open for comments until next Tuesday. This stems from a recent FDA hearing.

