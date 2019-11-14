Despite vote of no confidence, corrections director Anthony Alexander is staying on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Last week, county commissioners issued a vote of no confidence against corrections director Anthony Alexander.
Commissioners urged Mayor Lee Harris to fire Alexander after numerous complaints.
The resolution said there are allegations that Director Anthony Alexander doesn’t live in the county, which is a requirement, among other complaints such as allegations of harassment.
The county’s chief administrative officer told commissioners Wednesday that Alexander meets the position’s residency requirements.
A letter sent to county leaders from Mayor Lee Harris said that Alexander has his support.
Along with the residency complaints, there were allegations of harassment and mistreatment of employees.
A former department of corrections officer said Alexander allegedly retaliated against and refused to provide accommodations for employees suffering from PTSD.
According to the chief administrative officer, the investigation into Alexander is closed.
FOX13 reached out to Alexander for comment, and we have not heard back at this time.
