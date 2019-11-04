Details released after MPD officer crashed into another vehicle while chasing carjacking suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are investigating after a Memphis police officer crashed while chasing a carjacking suspect.
Authorities with MPD said an uniformed officer was involved in a police chase with a carjacked vehicle.
Officials said the officer was chasing a suspect near Macon Road Sunday night, but then lost sight of them.
The officer was in the process of asking for backup when the front end of the car crash into another car that was not involved in the pursuit.
Investigators said that crash happened near Wells Station Road and Reed Avenue.
Police told FOX3 the officer had his emergency lights and sirens activated at the time of the crash. The squad car and the second car involved suffered minor damages, according to MPD.
No injuries were reported from the crash.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tigers win primetime matchup over SMU, but City of Memphis wins the weekend
- 17-year-old is dead after alleged robbery victim fights back, police say
- Memphis comes together, nearly crime-free under national spotlight
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}