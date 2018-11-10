0 Details released after rash of car break ins in Cordova

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - New details in the rash of car break-ins in a Cordova neighborhood.

MPD showed FOX13 surveillance video of the thieves at one home Wednesday morning.

The video is from the Berry Hill Farms subdivision in Cordova - it shows the suspected thieves on the prowl.

The people in the video are seen going in and out of driveways pulling on car doors to see if they are unlocked.

Michael Belk lived in the subdivision and said the break-ins have made everyone uncomfortable.

"It's not very comfortable for us that have lived there all of this time and now how do you handle that,” Belk said.

Wednesday morning Shelby County deputies investigated five car break-ins in Belk’s neighborhood.

Victims told FOX13 the thieves tried to pry open doors with a tool and even broke windows on cars that were locked

"Police told me that they just can't believe how many people live them unlocked. And, the ones that don't live them unlocked are the ones that get broken into,” Belk said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told me car break-ins in unincorporated Shelby County have risen in the last two weeks.

Last week deputies investigated 14 car break-ins. Most of them happening in Cordova.

Friday morning Shelby County deputies arrested two people.

Deputies said Bobbie Greer and Karma McClure were seen in a Cordova neighborhood targeting unlocked car doors.

Many people who live in Berry Hill Farms have told me they are banding together to protect their neighbor’s property.

SCSO said they are encouraging people to review their surveillance video if you have any in hopes that it can help detectives.

